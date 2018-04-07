Anti-social behaviour targeted by officers in Eastbourne

Sussex Police has been working with Eastbourne Borough Council to tackle anti-social behaviour and street drinking in the town centre today (Saturday, April 7).

In a series of tweets, Eastbourne Police explained that they would be patrolling the town centre and the seafront, and said: “We may need to disperse individuals from the town who are likely to engage in anti-social behaviour and disorder.

“If you see us asking people to move on then please understand that it is for a good reason.

“We will ensure that anyone who has come to our attention today will be made aware of the services available to them in the town.”

Later, the station thanked the public for their support, tweeting: “Thank you from Sussex Police and Eastbourne Borough Council for your help and support today.

“The team will be out again tomorrow so say hello when you see them!”