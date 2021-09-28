Anti-social behaviour on Eastbourne seafront

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour on the seafront in Eastbourne today.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:37 pm

According to a post on Twitter from Eastbourne Police today (Tuesday, September 28), Officers have been out this morning conducting foot patrols along the Eastbourne seafront due to anti-social disorder being reported by members of the public and local businesses.”

If you have any problems call 999 in an emergency and 101 for a non-emergency.

Photo from @EastbournePol SUS-210928-143310001