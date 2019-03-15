This beautiful sunset on the upper promenade on the Holywell end of Eastbourne seafront was taken in February by Stella Ann Ward. SUS-190313-155629001

Another fine round up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures

Spring flowers, egrets and a beautiful, almost Mediterranean shot of the Holywell end of Eastbourne seafront... here’s another fine round-up of Herald readers’ pictures.

If you would like to send us a photograph, please email it to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk as a JPEG, telling us a little about it and the sort of camera/smartphone used.

This beautiful sunset on the upper promenade on the Holywell end of Eastbourne seafront was taken in February by Stella Ann Ward. SUS-190313-155629001
Anne Norton took this photograph of a sunny Decoy Pond, Hampden Park, with an iPhone. "No filter needed," she said. "Stunning." SUS-190313-155640001
Stormy, silvery sea, taken at a very breezy and bright Birling Gap by Norman Brown. SUS-190314-092250001
Bob Newton took this shot of crocuses at Eastbourne Crematorium, with a Samsung S8. SUS-190313-155607001
