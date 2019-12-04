Another Eastbourne hotel closes after Claremont fire

A further Eastbourne hotel has been forced to close after the devastating Claremont fire.

The Afton Hotel says it is closed until further notice due to being affected by the huge blaze on November 22.

Claremont hotel fire. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

The Herald contacted the hotel, which is behind the Claremont in Elms Avenue, and was told the business will be closed until the end of January due to fire damage.

Demolition of Eastbourne fire-damaged hotel is delayed

The Afton representative did not explain exactly what damage the building had taken and would give no further details.

In a statement on its social media, the hotel said, “Unfortunately we have been affected by the fire at the Claremont Hotel and we will be closed until further notice. Please call our usual contact number if you have any questions about your future reservations or any other queries, our reception team is available and will assist you.”

The Afton Hotel in Eastbourne, image by Google

It is not known at this time how many bookings and Christmas parties have been affected.

The Afton had previously said it was “shocked and very sad” about what happened to its neighbour the Claremont.

The fire, which broke out in the basement and quickly spread to the roof of the hotel, consumed most of the Grade II* listed building. Firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the flames which sent towers of black smoke into the sky.

Everyone was accounted for and neighbouring hotels, including the Afton, were also evacuated. A road cordon remains in place, and the Burlington Hotel, which was forced to close, says it will reopen when this is removed.

The Claremont Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Pier was also closed following the fire, but it reopened on Tuesday this week (December 3).

Read more: Eastbourne Pier reopens after Claremont hotel fire

Eastbourne hotel will reopen once cordon is lifted

Eastbourne hotel owner’s heartfelt thank you for support after huge blaze