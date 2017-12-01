Another date for sell-out ball

The Annual Johnny Spice Christmas Ball in aid of Macmillan has added a second date in December after selling out.

The popular event is now in its 17th year.

Organiser Pam Spice explained: “Due to a change of venue, as The Winter Garden is now closed, many people are making enquiries as to whether or not there is a Ball this year.

“In fact the date Wednesday December 13 was booked for the event to be held in the Town Hall, a much smaller venue and is now sold out. It can only hold half of the usual numbers. Rather than disappoint local residents an additional ball is to be held on Friday December 15.

“The Macmillan Cancer Support team is very pleased that the public are being offered this second night and with your support hope that it may still be possible to achieve the usual successful financial result.”

Macmillan Cancer Support Organiser, Ian Griffiths said “It is truly remarkable how over the years The Johnny Spice Swing Orchestra has continued to raise thousands of pounds for our charity.”

It was way back in the year 2000 that this Orchestra held its first Charity Christmas Ball at the Winter Garden. With the Floral Hall, ‘filled to capacity’ and Johnny’s charisma together with his newly formed Orchestra charmed the crowd throughout the evening.

Ruth Morris from Macmillan said: “What a wonderful legacy ‘This show will go on”

The Town Hall is a smaller venue but has a beautiful dance floor, so tickets will be limited to allow ample room for dancing.

Tickets are on sale at Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre 01323 415415 or from 01323 727516 price £16. No bar or food is available but you may take your own. Dancers and those wishing to just enjoy listening are all welcome.