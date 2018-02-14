Another busy Eastbourne road to close for major works

Motorists in Eastbourne are being advised of road closures as a major route in the town is reconstructed.

The work on Langney Rise begins on Saturday March 10 and lasts for two weeks, with the scheme split into phases to minimise disruption.

The road will be reconstructed – where the existing surface is taken up, relaid and resurfaced, while carriageway jointing – filling and sealing cracks in the road - will also take place.

Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said, “We do appreciate there have been a number of roadworks schemes in Eastbourne recently and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“This is a busy route and the work we’re carrying out is essential to provide a smoother, safer surface for motorists and to protect the carriageway surface in the long-term.

“By carrying out the work in phases, and working overnight where possible, we’ve done our best to reduce the impact on motorists and residents.”

The first phase, being carried out over four days from Saturday March 10, will see work between Langney roundabout and Pembury Road. The road will be closed 24 hours a day, with access to residents from the north.

Phase two – carrying out carriageway jointing on the same section of road – runs from Wednesday March 14 for five nights, with no weekend working. The road will be closed from 7pm to 5am.

Carriageway jointing will also be carried out in phases three and four, affecting Pembury Road to The Rising and The Rising to Hide Hollow respectively, with the road closed from 7pm to 5am.

Phase three starts on Wednesday, March 21 for one night and phase four from Thursday March 22 for two nights.

A diversion route will be in place via Friday Street, Willingdon Drove, Highfield Link, Lottbridge Drove, St Anthony’s Avenue and Langney roundabout.