Annual Lighthouse Challenge cash presented to Eastbourne lifeboats

This summer’s annual Beachy Head Lighthouse Walk raised thousands of pounds for charity and Eastbourne RNLI recently received a £500 cheque from the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM’s Martin Wellings, who organised the event with the support of the Eastbourne Herald and Save the Stripes campaign group.

This year more than 1,170 people took advantage of the spring tides to walk from Holywell to Beachy Head Lighthouse and back. Some of the proceeds from the event have been put aside to repaint the iconic stripes and the remainder was donated to local charities.