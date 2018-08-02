Annual Lammas is pageant of dance, crafts and live music on seafront

The annual two-day Eastbourne Lammas Festival returned to the Western Lawns on the town’s seafront last weekend.

Although the weather was cooler, the sun shone on the Saturday and crowds flocked to the event, which had entertainment and attractions for all the family.

Lammas Festival July 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180730-102727008

Visitors enjoyed a carnival parade at noon on the Saturday.

The Pentacle Drummers led the procession of morris dancers and festival-goers from Eastbourne Pier, along the prom returning to the Western Lawns, the main festival site.

Live bands played blues, pop Americana, folk and jazz throughout the weekend.

Eastbourne’s own Hunters Moon Morris performed the John Barleycorn dance as part of a ritual to give thanks for the harvest.

Visitors of all faiths or none joined the celebration.

There were a wide range of attraction on offer throughout the weekend including craft stalls, unique clothing for sale and children’s entertainment including a bouncy castle and storeytelling events.

Families also enjoyed picnics in the sun on the Saturday.

The beer tent was run by The 1648 Brewery which brew Lammas Ale for the event.

The festival, in it’s 18th year, is free and run entirely by volunteers.

It raises money for the RNLI and visitors are encouraged to give generously throughout the weekend.

Further details about the annual Eastbourne Lammas Festival can be found on the website at www.lammasfest.org.