Animals shelter from the ‘Beast of the East’ at Drusillas

As temperatures plummet and the ‘Beast of the East’ starts to rear its ugly head, the animals at Drusillas Park in East Sussex, have been hunkering down and staying warm with a little help from their two-legged keeper friends.

Zoo keepers have been working in over-drive to make sure all of their animals have extra bedding and somewhere warm to snuggle up.

Meerkats SUS-180226-131704001

They’ve also cranked up the heating, distributed extra blankets, and ensured that the heat lamps will remain on throughout the day and night.

The meerkats have been sheltering under the heat lamps to keep warm, the baby calf and donkey are wearing their winter jackets and the chinchillas are snuggling up to share body heat.

Calf SUS-180226-131723001

Swiss Valais sheep SUS-180226-131749001