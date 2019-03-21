Animals partially block two East Sussex roads

Animals are causing disruption on two roads in East Sussex this morning, according to traffic reports.

Sheep on the road are reportedly causing slow traffic between Stone Cross and Hailsham.

Traffic report

The B2104 is partially blocked both ways at Glynleigh Road, reports say.

Meanwhile, Peartree Hill, near Burwash, is reportedly partially blocked both ways in Witherenden Hill, due to deer on the road.

Please let us know if you have been affected or if you have any pictures.

