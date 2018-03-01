Animals at Drusillas enjoy World Book Day

Once upon a time at a zoo in East Sussex, Keepers read popular children’s books to their animals in celebration of World Book Day.

The annual event is being celebrated across the world Today and is designed to inspire a love of reading and books in children.

Flash the Sloth enjoys reading SUS-180103-135219001

Zoo Keepers at Drusillas Park thought they would get into the spirit of things and see if their animals would enjoy their own version of story time.

Drusillas’ Zoo Manager, Sue Woodgate, said: “Delivering our animals’ meals in imaginative and unusual ways is part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programme. This ensures they receive a varied and diverse diet, as well as encouraging them to think and work for their food rather than it just being lazily handed to them. This time we hid bits of food around the books to see if it sparked their interest.”

“Funnily enough the animals were actually more interested in the books than the food! Our sloth Flash couldn’t have been less interested in her sweet potato, she was far more interested in reading ‘Slowly, Slowly, Said the Sloth’. I think she thought the book was about her!”

Flash wasn’t the only one who took a keen interest in the books, Lofty the camel was enthralled with David Walliams’s book ‘Bad Dad’, and Coco the donkey thoroughly enjoyed being read a snippet of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’.

The meerkats were less impressed with being read to and were far more intent on eating the books rather than hearing the stories. But, you can’t win over everyone.

As well as reading to their animals, Keepers at Drusillas are encouraging their visitors to pick up a book.

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

