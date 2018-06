A section of Compton Drive in Eastbourne was described as ‘impassable’ this morning (Friday, June 29) because of fly-tipping.

The culprit appears to have dumped the rubbish overnight in the quiet residential road.

The trail of debris stretched some 100 yards along the road and consisted of pieces of wood, carpeting, tree branches and garden waste in black sacks.

Herald reader Robin Weldon, who supplied this photograph of the mess, described it as ‘disgraceful’.