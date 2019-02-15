An ‘uplifting’ new charity walk for Chestnut Tree House is coming to Eastbourne this summer

Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex and South East Hampshire, is bringing a brand new walk to Eastbourne this summer, and it promises to be an evening of magic and wonder.

Taking place on June 15, and setting off from the Redoubt Fortress in Eastbourne, organisers say the walk is set to offer a unique experience.

Evie White, events fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House, said, “The Wonder Walk is a 10-mile challenge that combines a stunning seafront and harbour route with interactive pit-stops to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.”

Setting off at 7pm, participants will walk from day to night, reflecting the 24-hour nature of the care Chestnut Tree House offers to local children and families.

Three interactive stops along the route will give walkers the chance to experience first-hand some of the fun that children and families have when they are cared for by Chestnut Tree House.

Evie said, “The thing we hear time and time again is how much the children we care for enjoy their time with us, so we wanted to bring that joy to more people.

“Our aim is to combine the magic of twilight and Eastbourne’s stunning promenade with our interactive pit-stops to create an evening like no other.”

The walk will finish back at the Redoubt, where walkers can celebrate their achievement in style.

Evie said, “All of our walkers will have achieved something wonderful.

“As well as walking 10 miles, they will have raised vital funds for Chestnut Tree House, meaning we can continue to offer care and support for local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.”

Find out more and register at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/wonderwalk.