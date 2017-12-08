An early Christmas present for 13 Eastbourne families

Thirteen families will be moving into their brand-new flats in time for Christmas after the official opening of Pear Tree Court in Eastbourne.

The 13 one and two-bedroomed flats in Sumach Close, Hampden Park, were opened by Eastbourne Mayor Councillor Pat Hearn after completion of the £2 million development that will be managed by Eastbourne Homes.

Also at the opening were children from Oakwood Primary Academy, who buried a time capsule in the footings of the site at the start of the year and contributed to the naming of the development.

Items buried in the capsule included a daily newspaper, stamps, Pokemon cards, money, a mobile phone and a calculator.

The opening was also attended by Councillor David Tutt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Housing, and Councillor Colin Swansborough, who represents Hampden Park.

Cllr Tutt thanked the children for their contribution to the project and developers Trinity Homes.

He said, “This is a fantastic development and I would like to thank everyone involved for ensuring it is completed in time for Christmas.

“It couldn’t be a better present for the families who will be moving in.”