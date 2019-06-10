Ambulance attending 999 call involved in Eastbourne seafront crash

An ambulance on its way to an emergency was involved in a collision on Eastbourne seafront.

The vehicle collided with a car in Grand Parade, near the Mansion Lions Hotel, at about 7.50pm on Friday evening (June 7).

It had been en route to a 999 call in the area, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed.

One of the two people in the car suffered a minor injury, the spokesperson said, while the ambulance crew were shaken but uninjured.

Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles.

No one required onward transport to hospital, SECAmb said. Another ambulance was assigned to attend the 999 call.

This article is an updated report of this initial story: Ambulance collides with car on Eastbourne seafront