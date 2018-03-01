Amber weather warning in place for Sussex

The Met Office has extended its amber (be prepared) warning for wind and snow for tonight and early tomorrow (Friday March 2) to cover all of Sussex.

The warning is until 8am tomorrow,

The Met Office says: “Heavy snow affecting south-west England and parts of Wales is extending further east across parts of southern and central England.

“The snow will be accompanied by very strong easterly winds leading to blizzards and considerable drifting.

“From Thursday evening some places could also see ice build up due to freezing rain, mainly across south-west England.

“Long delays and cancellations of public transport seem very likely. Some roads may become blocked by deep snow, stranding vehicles and passengers.”

The yellow (be aware) warning is still in place for snow and ice across Sussex until midnight tomorrow (Friday March 2).

Gusts of wind up to 40mph will make it feel very cold again with a wind chill factor of -9degC.

Saturday also has a yellow alert, but for ice as temperatures remain around freezing.

However, Sunday will see a change as the thermometer rises a few degrees.