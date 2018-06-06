Almost 30 new homes planned across Eastbourne

Plans to knock down council garages across Eastbourne and build up to 30 houses in their place have been unveiled by the council.

Several planning applications have been submitted on behalf of Eastbourne Homes Ltd to the council and are expected to go before town planners in the coming months.

One application is to demolish garages on land off Biddenden Close in Langney and build five two bedroom houses with parking.

A similar bid to knock down garages in land off Brede Close, near Wartling Road, has been put forward with five two bedroom houses and one two bedroom property being built on the site.

Across town in Hamsey Close in Old Town, Eastbourne Homes wants to build four one bedroom flats on old garage sites with other garages in the area also being knocked down to make way for three one bedroom flats and a two bedroom maisonette.

In Hampden Park, on land next to Timberley Road, the application is to demolish garages and build four two bedroom houses.

The last bid is for six new homes including two two bedroom flats and four maisonettes to be built after garages are demolished on land of Westerham Road in Langney.

Eastbourne Homes Limited, which provides housing management and property services to council tenants and leaseholders, is working in conjunction with Chichester based MH Architects on the design of the new homes.

Each of the applications has attracted objections from residents living nearby however.

In Hampden Park, residents say the scheme is ludicrous, and in Langney neighbours say the increase in new homes will lead to more traffic and parking problems.