All you need to know about Airbourne, flying times, tickets, parking, films and more

The RAF Red Arrows return to Airbourne next week with Eastbourne’s very own Red 7, Flt Lt Toby Keeley, painting the sky red, white and blue with the team’s iconic love heart formation.

Toby, in his second year with the Red Arrows, will be one of three Red Arrows marking out one of their most photographed formations with coloured smoke trails during the 20 minute display.

Images captured of the 2018 Red Arrows Team Pilots.

Returning from August 16-19, the UK’s best free airshow will welcome the team to the skies above Eastbourne seafront on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while many more fly over all four days.

The displays kick off with a thrilling Thursday of fast jets and ‘chopper-batics’ including the thundering Typhoon, Chinook, Belgian Air Force Agusta A109, The Blades, Wingwalkers, Spitfire, Strikemaster, Gyro Copter, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Mustang and the Tigers Parachute Display Team.

As well as the Tutor, FireFlies and Pitts Special, historic fans can also look forward to a weekend of the Norwegian MiG-15, Vampire and the deep rumble of the Blenheim bomber.

Eastbourne council’s lead member for tourism Margaret Bannister said, “We’re so proud of our very own Red Arrow pilot and can’t wait to welcome the team back to our sunny skies, along with the thousands of visitors to the town. We’ve a busy schedule ahead so grab your seafront spot, pick up the essential flying guide in our official programme and don’t forget to donate – it all helps to keep Airbourne flying high in the future.”

On the ground, budding air crew can climb aboard a replica Chinook, test their fitness on the RAF Cadets climbing wall or try out the new Operation Virtual Reality dome and experience flying the latest F35B Lightning II jet.

As well as children’s entertainment beaches, simulators and a Big Wheel, a brand new red jet cockpit, made up entirely of 55,000 individual LEGO® bricks, will be making its world debut too as a cool selfie zone.

During the day, Twitter fans can see themselves on the big screen by tweeting their selfies to @eb_airshow using #EastbourneSelfie, with live streaming of all the flying action on Saturday and Sunday.

Free Airbourne films on the Wish Tower beach return at the end of the flying programme each day with The Secret Life of Pets (2016, U), The Boss Baby (2017, U), Paddington 2 (2017, PG) and a grand finale from The Greatest Showman (2017, PG) on Sunday.

In the evenings, Bandstand highlights include an 80’s Tribute Show and The Big Band & Swing Sound, however for a glittering finish on Sunday, the FireFlies duo and OTTO of O’Brien’s Flying Circus bring magical night-time pyro-aerobatics flying displays from 8.20pm onwards, finishing with a stunning firework finale at 10pm.

Ace and Aimee Airbear will be greeting fans with donation buckets and posing for selfies on the Western Lawns, as children, and grown ups too, can meet the cuddly duo for a #bearhug.

With donations helping to fund flying displays at the airshow, 30% per cent of the money is also split between local charities Chestnut Tree House, Charlie’s Challenge and the Citizens Advice Bureau to support their valuable work. Organised by Steve Newman, Mike Barlow, Robin White and supported by Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham Rotary Clubs, the collectors will be out and about every day.

Best parking spots are on Five Acre Field off Lottbridge Drove with bus services running to the Pier, or for a closer spot near the Western Lawns, there is premium parking on King Edwards Parade (opposite Staveley Road).

For an aerial view of the bigger displays over Eastbourne, Beachy Head offers overflow parking, where helicopter pleasure flights also operate offering stunning national park views, and airshow commentary can be picked up live on Radio Airbourne 87.7FM.

Entry to the Western Lawns and seafront is free, however to guarantee a great viewing spot, exclusive seating is available at the Bandstand in the centre of the display line from £10 per adult, or for a VIP day with first class seats and dining, the Aviator Club is available on the Western Lawns with private facilities and perfect views.

Support the airshow and buy a programme. A full round-up of all flying times, ground attractions, handy discount vouchers and an exclusive 100 prize draw to celebrate the year of RAF100, is available now in the official souvenir programme.

With an exclusive prize draw code printed in every programme, prizes include a Citizen Red Arrow watch, an overnight stay at the Lamb Inn and many more gifts and tickets, on sale now from Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, Seafront Office and selected outlets.

Full Flying Line-Up

Thursday from 2pm:

- Typhoon

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

- Belgian A109

- Chinook

- The Blades

- Wingwalkers

- Spitfire

- Strikemaster

- Gyro Copter

- Mustang

- The Tigers

Friday from 1.40pm:

- Red Arrows (3pm)

- Typhoon

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

- Belgian A109

- Chinook

- The Blades

- Wingwalkers

- Spitfire

- Strikemaster

- Gyro Copter

- Mustang

- The Tigers

Saturday from 12.45pm:

- Red Arrows (4pm)

- Typhoon

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

- Belgian A109

- The Blades

- Wingwalkers

- Spitfire

- Strikemaster

- Norwegian MiG-15

- Mustang

- Blenheim

- Vampire

- Pitts Special

- Tutor

- FireFlies

- The Tigers

Sunday from 12.30pm:

- Red Arrows (12.30pm)

- Typhoon

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

- Belgian A109

- The Blades

- Wingwalkers

- Spitfire

- Strikemaster

- Norwegian MiG-15

- Blenheim

- Vampire

- Pitts Special

- Tutor

- Mustang

- FireFlies

- The Tigers

Evening:

- OTTO Helicopter

- FireFlies