All the fun of the fair at school event

St Thomas a Becket Catholic Primary School held its annual summer fundraising event at the weekend.

The All the Fun of the Fair event was held on Saturday (June 9) and raised more than £5,000 for the school.

Summer Fete at St Thomas a Becket Primary School (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-181106-103324008

The day saw the school field full of St Thomas a Becket families, friends and supporters from across Eastbourne enjoying the many attractions.

Highlights included fairground rides and traditional stalls, Punch and Judy by Ray Sparks and a circus skills workshop led by Sue Morris and Community Stuff.

There were also a number of arena displays including, the school cheerleaders, Eastbourne Academy of Dancing, Rinceoiri Ratton, Park Dancing, Little Kickers and Sama Karate.

A wide range of food was also on the menu including freshly prepared Indian, Filipino and Polish cuisine. There was also a barbecue.

The Friends of St Thomas a Becket Schools (PTFA) have thanked everyone all who joined them on the day and help organise and run the event.

The friends have also thanked key sponsors Limewood Conversions and Extensions and The Tri Store, in Grove Road, for the donation of a £300 bike for the raffle. Many other businesses and individuals supported the event by donating raffle prizes.

Matched fundraising through a community charity scheme run by Barclays Bank, where two key PTFA members work, helped boost the total.

Barclays Matched Funding offers a maximum matching of money raised to £1,000 per employee.

