All the defibrillators available to the public in Eastbourne

Defibrillators can save someone’s life.
The equipment can be easily used by any member of the public and dramatically increases the chances of a person’s survival if they suffer a cardiac arrest.
Locally more than 50 extra public access defibrillators have been made available to the public, thanks to the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign.
But where are all these AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators)?
The Heart Beat Campaign has put together an ever-growing list of all the known public access defibrillators in and around Eastbourne.
For a live online map, click here.
A list of all the defibrillators in and around Eastbourne, arranged by postcode, is available below.
For more information about Eastbourne Heart Beat, or to take the pledge and install a defibrillator for your business or organisation, email defibrillators@eastbourne.gov.uk
Meanwhile, First Response Learning is holding a number of first aid and defibrillator training sessions at Eastbourne Town Hall, as part of the campaign.
The sessions run from 7pm-9pm and are on: September 12, October 17, November 7, December 12.
Join the growing number of people who have the confidence to help save a life. To book a place, email: enquiries@firstresponse.co.uk
BN20
• The Barn Stores, East Dean
• Friston Village Hall
• Kamsoms Pharmacy, Meads
• Holywell tea rooms
• Outside the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road
• Old Town Library, Victoria Drive
• AJ’s Hair & Design, Kent Court
• Willingdon Memorial Hall, Church Street
BN21
• Eastbourne beach lifeguards, Grand Parade
• Seafront Team Office, Grand Parade
• Eastbourne Pier
• Seafront Team, lower prom
• The Samaritans, Bolton Road
• Tourist Information Centre, Cornfield Road
• Eastbourne Borough Council Office, Grove Road
• Eastbourne Railway Station
• The Hart of Eastbourne, Cavendish Place
• Gildredge Park cafe
• St Mary’s Court, Church Street
• Community Wise, Ocklynge Road
• Upwyke House, Green Street
• Green Street Clinic
• The Cavendish Sports Centre
• Victoria Baptist Church, Eldon Road
BN22
• Garden and Allotment Society, Gorringe Road
• Eastbourne Fire Station, Whitley Road
• Eastbourne Voluntary Lifeguards Clubhouse, Royal Parade
• The Bridgemere Centre
• Archery Youth Centre, Willoughby Crescent
• St Andrews School, Winchelsea Road
• Hampden Park Station
• Tesco, Brodrick Close
• The Gateway Centre, Lottbridge Drive
BN23
• Tesco Extra, Lottbridge Drove
• New Derby House, Seaside Road
• Sovereign Harbour South water feature
• Premier Marina’s Harbour Office
• Bright Ideas, Sovereign Harbour
• Asda, Crumbles
• Langney Village Hall, Etchingham Road
• Pembury Road, Langney
• Tesco, Kingfisher Drive
• Langney Shopping Centre
• Cumbria Court, Milfoil Drive
• Shinewater Sports Centre
• Eastbourne Crematorium, Hide Hollow Langney
BN24
• Westham Village Hall, Peelings Lane,
• Aqua Bar and Restaurant, Sea Road Pevensey
BN26
• Polegate Town Hall, High Street
• Polegate Station