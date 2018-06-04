All aboard for classic bus rides

Eastbourne Classic Bus will be holding its 12th Running Day on Sunday July 1.

This popular annual event is a festival of classic buses and offers the public the opportunity to ride on classic buses ranging from the 1930’s – 1970’s. These free services run along routes that used to be operated by the former Eastbourne Corporation and Southdown bus companies.

Around 25 vehicles are expected to provide regular trips including open top services to Beachy Head, Birling Gap and East Dean, rides to Princes Park and the Sovereign Centre as well as journeys through the Sussex countryside to Bexhill, Hailsham and Pevensey Bay. There’s also a recreation of the 1970’s Town Tour.

All buses will start from the car park adjoining Eastbourne Station between 10am and 5pm. A souvenir programme will be available for £8 on the day or £7.50 in advance.

For more information visit www.eastbourne-classicbus.co.uk