Airbourne parking restrictions for Eastbourne

Anyone planning to travel to Eastbourne for the town’s annual Airbourne festival should be aware of extra parking restrictions, a council spokesman has said.

Parts of the town’s seafront will closed off to motorists throughout the four-day festival (August 16 -19).

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “Airbourne is a very popular event which brings in thousands of visitors to Eastbourne, therefore additional parking restrictions are in place.

“These include closure of a section of King Edwards Parade to all traffic and closure of Jevington Gardens, Wilmington Square, Carlisle Road south of Compton Street, Devonshire Place and Cavendish Place to all traffic except for access all day from Thursday to Sunday.

“Meanwhile, Lascelles Terrace, Howard Square, Burlington Place and the section of Grand Parade between Lascelles Terrace and Devonshire Place will be closed on Sunday evening only.

“In addition, parking suspensions will be in place throughout the four days in Cavendish Place and in sections of King Edwards Parade and Grand Parade.”

Unlike last year, there will be no additional restrictions preventing motor homes from parking along the seafront.

Huw Oxburgh , Local Democracy Reporting Service