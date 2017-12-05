Airbourne flies in for charities

Three good causes have received a huge boost from bucket collections made at Airbourne’s 25th anniversary show in August.

Age Concern Eastbourne, Memory Lane and The Charles Hunt Centre each received £3,366.52 after visitors proved to be extremely generous, raising £33,665.23 through collections. This year brings the total collected since 2009 to more than £250,000 with more than £75,000 raised for charity in the last eight years.

The collections could not have been made possible without the dedication of Don Perman, Steve Newman and the Rotary Clubs of Eastbourne, Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham. The funds collected not only help to ensure the future of the air show, but 30 per cent of the proceeds support three local causes.

Deputy mayor Cllr Harun Miah and the Airshow Project Board presented the cheques on November 27 at a thank you event for the charities and volunteers.

Lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, Cllr Margaret Bannister, said, “A huge thank you to those who kindly offered their donations, time and dedication. It is always incredibly heart-warming to see the generosity of those who donate every year.

“The money that has been raised offers invaluable support to our chosen good causes and allows us to keep Eastbourne’s iconic Airshow running.

The remaining 70 per cent will go towards next year’s flying programme.

For next year, organisers are welcoming suggestions for a good cause to appear alongside two charities to receive 30 per cent of donations. To submit an entry, send the name of the charity you would like to put forward to Tourism and Enterprise, College Road, Eastbourne BN21 4JJ.

Airbourne flies again on August 16-18, visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com