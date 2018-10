An air ambulance has landed on Eastbourne beach after a car and cyclist were involved in a collision.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were at the scene of the collison in Cavendish Avenue and that the ambulance service were assessing a patient.

Picture: Dan Jessup

Traffic reports say the road is partially blocked both ways due to the collision.

Stagecoach bus services 5 and 5a have also reportedly been diverted.