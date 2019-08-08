Air ambulance lands in Eastbourne after man ‘seriously injured by falling object’

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Meads.

Police, fire crews and paramedics have been called to an address in the Bolsover Road area.

The air ambulance has also landed on the greens at Holywell.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Emergency services have responded to a report of a man being seriously injured by a falling heavy object in Bolsover Road, Eastbourne, at about 11.20am on Thursday (August 8).

“The road is closed while the incident is being dealt with. There are currently no further details.”