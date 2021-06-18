Air ambulance lands in Eastbourne
An air ambulance landed in Eastbourne yesterday, June 17.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:18 pm
The helicopter landed by St Anne’s Road, according to an eye-witness.
A spokesperson from Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust said, “I can confirm that we were in attendance in Eastbourne on June 17 2021.
“Our crew arrived on scene at 1:33pm where they helped to treat the patient before accompanying them to hospital by road.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service has also been contacted for more information.