Air ambulance lands in Eastbourne

The helicopter landed by St Anne’s Road, according to an eye-witness.

A spokesperson from Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust said, “I can confirm that we were in attendance in Eastbourne on June 17 2021.

“Our crew arrived on scene at 1:33pm where they helped to treat the patient before accompanying them to hospital by road.”

Air ambulance. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190217-180508001