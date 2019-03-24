Air ambulance called to incident near Hastings Half Marathon finish line

The air ambulance landed on the beach in St Leonards this afternoon close to the finish line of the Hastings Half Marathon.

A picture showed air ambulance crews and paramedics attending to a person in Sea Road, St Leonards, with the air ambulance behind them on the beach.

An eyewitness said three ambulances and an ambulance car arrived on the scene earlier and crews had made their way through the crowded finishing area.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service, as well as the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance have been approached for comment.

More than 2,400 completed the Hastings Half Marathon today with many raising money for a charity or needy cause close to their heart

More to follow.

