Air ambulance called to Eastbourne incident

An air ambulance was called to Langney this afternoon (Thursday).

It joined emergency services on scene at a house in Priory Road, where there were reports of someone suffering a medical episode at about 12.41pm.

Police and paramedics commenced CPR on a woman, who was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital by road ambulance – said Sussex Police.

The air ambulance was seen landing in Etchingham Road at around 2pm.

A spokesperson for the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance said, “We can confirm that the Air Ambulance was dispatched from Redhill at 1.14pm to Eastbourne.”

There is no further information.