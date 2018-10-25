Air ambulance called to Eastbourne beach

An air ambulance was called to Eastbourne seafront last night (Wednesday) after a collision involving a cyclist.

Emergency services were called to Cavendish Avenue just after 5pm where a car and cyclist had collided.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the cyclist suffered a minor head injury.

The air ambulance landed on the beach to the left of the pier.

The road was partially blocked both ways, and Stagecoach said its bus services 5 and 5a were diverted.

Photos by Dan Jessup.