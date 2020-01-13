Air ambulance called to cyclist with head injury in Eastbourne

An air ambulance was called out today (Monday) after a cyclist suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Bridgemere Road where a cyclist had come off his bike at about 11.20am.

The man suffered injuries including a head injury, according to the ambulance service SECAmb.

Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined by the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road, with a potentially serious head injury, said SECAmb.