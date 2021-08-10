Air ambulance attends ‘medical incident’ by Eastbourne nursery

According to an eye-witness, the air ambulance landed at around 12.10pm on Langney Marsh by the junction of Sevenoaks Road and Willingdon Drove.

Ambulance and police crews were also on the scene at BusyBee Nursery on Larkspur Drive, according to the eye-witness.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Emergency services were called to a medical incident involving a child at the BusyBee Nursery in Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, at 11.55am on Tuesday, August 10.

Air ambulance on Langney Marsh. Picture from Dan Jessup. SUS-211008-134846001

“The child has been taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and there is no further update at this time.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed their attendance at a ‘medical incident’ but wouldn’t comment on the details of the incident due to patient confidentiality.