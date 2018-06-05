Aim to expand end-of-life care

St Wilfrid’s Hospice wants to bring its palliative and end-of-life care to all adults that would benefit with its Closer to You campaign.

The hospice serves Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield and Pevensey and in the rural areas in between and beyond.

As a charity, it relies on the local people in its catchment communities for two thirds of its funding. It was this funding that meant, last year, the hospice was able to extend its care to more than 1,500 patients and their families.

However, one third of those who would benefit from the support of St Wilfrid’s is currently unable to access the care they need. The hospice is addressing this with its Closer to You campaign. Through Closer to You the hospice is working to make the full range of St Wilfrid’s services available to everyone who would benefit, wherever they live.

Its plans are to provide more care to patients in their own homes, and through a range of community settings, including a base in the Uckfield Community Hospital, in GP surgeries and in high-street settings including the hospice community shops.

Get involved and help people like David Bashford who lives in Vines Cross. The hospice Care at Home assistants and Hospice at Home nurses regularly visit him to care for him and support his wife, Jenny.

David said, “The help from the hospice has been a godsend; it has alleviated my anxiety and allows Jenny to have some respite.

“Without exception, the staff and volunteers are superb and I really don’t know where we would be without St Wilfrid’s.”

If you would like to support St Wilfrid’s in its bid to extend its care to more people that need it, visit www.stwhospice.org for more information or call 01323 434241.