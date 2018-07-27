Aerial photos show sheer scale of damage to fire ravaged fields

Aerial photos reveal the full scale of the damage from a blaze which saw 50 hectares of crops burned to a crisp.

More than 1,500 people had to be evacuated from Drusillas Zoo and smoke was seen pouring into the sky for miles after the blaze broke out in fields off the A27 at around 3pm on Wednesday (July 25).

It raged through crops on land at Berwick Court Farm on Alfriston Road and destroyed a £60,000 tractor – but luckily no one was hurt.

More than 50 firefighters from across the county tackled the flames and it was eventually put out just before 6pm that evening, with crews checking for hotspots into the night.

Paul Lewis, who runs the 800 acre farm and whose family has worked the land since 1947, said 28 acres of standing crops had been destroyed along with 28 acres of straw left behind after harvesting.

Mr Lewis said the destroyed crops included wheat, barley and oil seed rape.

