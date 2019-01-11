Adventurous Eastbourne lady celebrates her 100th birthday

A woman who was born and raised in Eastbourne has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Joan Creagh was the eldest of nine children and was born and raised in Melbourne Road, Eastbourne.

Her father was in the army, so Joan travelled with her parens. The children were born in Egypt, India, Southern Ireland, and the UK.

Joan married and had two daughters and two sons. The family lived next door to their grandparents in Polegate during the war. Joan worked in a plum tinning factory.

Polegate was heavily bombed. After the war, they lived in army barracks in Tidworth, where POW’s worked on the roads, laying pipes, and we froze in the winter of 1947.

Judy Eaton, her daughter, said, “Mum was always up for an adventure, throughout her life – as youngsters, she took us youth hostelling on bikes all over Sussex, and the south of England.

“She worked as a home help before training and working on the wards of the old Eastbourne hospitals.”

Joan enjoyed holidays with her family and travelled to Thailand for five weeks in 1993. In 2001 she enjoyed a rock n roll dance cruise around the Mediterranean with her husband to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

At 100, she is happy, content and still an avid reader, enjoys doing crosswords, and loves watching the birds.