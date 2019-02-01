Accident sparks safety warning

A resident has called for safety measures after two accidents within six weeks outside their home.

John Duckling lives in Northbourne Road, Eastbourne, and says he fears somebody will be killed or seriously injured if measures are not brought in to stop speeding drivers in the Astaire Avenue, Churchdale Road and Roseveare Road areaa. His call comes after a two car accident on the corner of Astaire and Churchdale Road at lunchtime on Sunday (January 27). Another crash happened in December.

Emergency services were called on Sunday and a patient was treated at the scene before being taken to the Conquest in Hastings in a ‘potentially serious’ condition.

Mr Duckling said, “I can see somebody getting killed unless speed bumps or something similar are introduced.”

East Sussex County Council said it was aware of residents’ concerns regarding road safety at the junction.

A spokesperson said, “Our senior traffic and safety officer visited the location this week to view the crash site and speak to residents. This location has a generally very good safety record, with only one reported personal injury crash in the last three years prior to the most recent incident. In response to concerns raised by residents, we have carried out safety assessments at this location on a number of occasions, most recently earlier this month. We have to focus our increasingly limited resources for road safety improvement schemes on the sites where the need is greatest and unfortunately, this location doesn’t meet criteria at present. However, we will look at whether any minor remedial works might be appropriate and have also advised residents they may wish to consider volunteer-run initiatives such as Community Speedwatch.”