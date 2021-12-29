‘Absolutely disgusting’ attack on autistic child in Eastbourne park on Christmas Day

Oliver Mason was in Shinewater Park with his brother and cousins around 2pm on Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25) when two teenagers aged around 15-16 approached him, Oliver’s mother Steph told the Herald.

The teenagers proceeded to attack Oliver with his own shoes because he wouldn’t give them his new phone that he had got that day as a present, Steph said.

She shared a photo of Oliver’s bruises on Facebook and said, “To the parents of the vile teenagers that assaulted my 11-year-old autistic son on Christmas Day, I hope you’re proud of them!

Oliver Mason was attacked on Christmas Day. SUS-211229-154904001

“They took his shoes and attacked him with them because he wouldn’t give them his brand new phone that he had only just got that day!

“Absolutely disgusting that anyone would do this to another person.”

The teenagers didn’t manage to take the phone from Oliver.

Steph said she is in the process of reporting the attack to Sussex Police.