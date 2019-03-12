A27 outside Eastbourne partially closed due to car collision

The A27 outside Eastbourne is partially closed due to a two-car collision.

According to traffic reports, two cars were involved in the accident on A27 eastbound between the A22 Golden Jubilee roundabout and A259 Pevensey roundabout.

Part of the A27 appears to be closed, according to traffic reports

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene near the BP garage at 4.42pm and arrived at 4.56pm.

The eastbound carriageway was closed while recovery vehicles were sent. According to the spokesman, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Recovery vehicles arrived at the scene just after 6pm.

The police spokesman said that the road would be reopened soon.

The incident is currently affecting traffic heading towards Bexhill.