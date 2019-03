Motorists are facing delays on the A27 near Lewes following a two-car collision.

The A27 in Beddingham is blocked westbound following the collision, which happened near the Beddingham Roundabout on the A26, according to traffic reports.

Two cars were involved in the collision

Congestion to Selmeston has been reported.

The road is blocked approaching the Beddingham Roundabout, traffic reports say. Police are on scene.