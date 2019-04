The A27 Lewes Road was blocked this afternoon (April 2) after a collision outside Polegate.

Emergency services were sent to the scene where two vehicles collided at Folkington Lane at around 2pm.

The scene of the crash on the A27 Lewes Road outside Polegate SUS-190204-151305001

There was very slow traffic reported both ways and delays are expected due to the incident.

Update: The road was reported reopened at around 3.20pm.