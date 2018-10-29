A27 closed at Lewes due to ‘on-going police incident’

BREAKING: The A27 is reportedly closed in both directions this afternoon (Monday, October 29) due to an incident near the Ashcombe Roundabout on the outskirts of Lewes.

Severe delays are being experienced due to what has been described on social media as an on-going police incident.

Police have warned drivers to avoid the area. The closure is in place between the Ashcombe and Southerham Roundabouts.

Other approaches to the Ashcombe Roundabout have also been closed, according to the AA Traffic News website, where it was first reported at 4.29pm.