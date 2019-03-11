A27 and A22 both blocked around Eastbourne after seven vehicles involved in accidents

Three separate accidents have caused heavy traffic around Eastbourne.

Reports said three cars and two vans had been involved in a collision on the A22 Polegate Road, partially blocking the road northbound at A295 South Road.

Further south, a two-car collision at the A27 Cop Hall Roundabout, on the A22 Polegate Road, has partially blocked the road northbound.

The congestion has continued westward after a two-car collision on the A27 at The Street turn-off. Again, the road is partially blocked and traffic is slow.