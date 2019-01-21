A22 Hailsham Bypass disruption: Work continues to fix burst water main

Engineers are still working to fix the burst water main which has caused disruption on the A22 Hailsham Bypass today (January 21).

The road has been partially blocked Northbound all day and there is slow traffic between the A27 Polegate Bypass (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout) because of the incident.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said on Twitter at 4.30pm, “Hi everyone, The latest news we have in regards to the A22 burst water main going towards Hailsham is that the works are still there for today and we hope they will be gone by peak time traffic tomorrow night.

“Please allow extra time for your journey and drive carefully. Thanks.”

Hundreds of homes have been affected after the main burst at the weekend.

South East Water said, ““We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure customers that we are working hard to fix the leak as soon as possible.”