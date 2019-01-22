A22 Hailsham Bypass delays continue after water main bursts

Delays on the A22 in Hailsham have continued after a water main burst.

Yesterday morning, South East Water’s Distribution Manager Andrew Davin said: “We were called to a burst on a nine inch diameter water main at 6.15pm on Sunday evening, which caused flooding to the A22 at Hailsham.

Traffic news

“Our team is currently on site and we are working as quickly as possible to repair the main and restore the carriageway to normal.

“We know this is a very busy section of road, but to keep the public and workforce safe we have had to close one lane of the dual carriageway.

“Unfortunately, 42 customers are currently without water as we carry out the emergency work, but we have supplied bottled water and will continue to do so until the issue is resolved.

“Unfortunately leaks and bursts do happen on our high pressure, extensive network of underground pipes which carry 521 million litres of water everyday through 9,000 miles of mains and more than six million joints. Sometimes those pipes and joints fail, but we do work around the clock to find and fix leaks and bursts.

“We’d like to reassure our customers we are working as fast as we can and apologise to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused.”

According to traffic reports this morning, repairs on the road are still being carried out, causing traffic delays.

For updates, see South East Water's 'in your area map' at https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater