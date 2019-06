The A22 Golden Jubilee Way is closed after an incident on the road this morning (June 4).

The busy Eastbourne road is reported to be closed Northbound from the Highfield Link and the A27 from the A22 junction to the Cophall Roundabout in Polegate since about 9.30am.

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190406-101916001

Emergency services are on scene at the incident, said to be fuel spillage between Willingdon Drive and the Golden Jubilee Roundabout.

There is slow traffic in the area. Photos by Dan Jessup.