Part of the A22 has been blocked due a crash this afternoon (August 19).

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision at Cross Levels Way, near the Lottbridge Roundabout in Eastbourne, at about 12.30pm.

Police said smoke was seen issuing from the underside of the vehicle and firefighters are in attendance.

The collision has blocked the entrance to the A2290 and the exit to the A22 causing queuing traffic in the area.