A very long snake has been discovered in Hailsham

A metre-long snake has been rescued in Hailsham.

The serpent, a grass snake, was found tangled in netting at a farm on Sunday (July 14), according to the Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service WRAS.

Rescuers managed to cut it free and the dehydrated snake was put in a bath of warm fluids to rehydrate.

"WRAS team managed to cut the poor snake free. The dehydrated snake was put in a bath of warm fluids to rehydrate. Hopefully no lasting damage and will be a quick turnaround."

If you come across an injured or orphaned animal call WRAS’ rescue line on 07815 078234. You can also visit wildlifeambulance.org/