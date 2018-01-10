A new health campaign will help people get into shape for New Year

One You East Sussex, the county’s free healthy lifestyle service will be running events at Eastbourne Library on Friday January 12 and at the District General Hospital on Friday January 19,

The free and informal events will see a team of trained advisors on hand to explain the range of personalised healthy lifestyle services on offer, including stop smoking, weight management and general health checks.

A public launch event was at the Arndale Shopping centre on Friday January 5 which received a great response from the public.

In total, twenty local outreach events are planned to run across the county during January and the service will also be visiting major employers.

Later in the month a special Health Checks bus will be touring around more rural locations of the county offering people free health checks.

At the events, people will be encouraged to use pledge boards to show what they are going to try and do to improve their health in 2018 such as getting more active, eating healthily or being smoke-free.

Free resources will be provided for those who sign up to stop smoking and everyone will get a free stress ball at the start of their quit programme. Special interactive equipment will also be available to check people’s weight, BMI and body composition.

Heather Osborn of One You East Sussex, said: “It’s a fact that half of smokers die from a smoking related disease and that smoking causes 90% of lung cancers so the health benefits of quitting are enormous. Smokers are four times more likely to quit with the support of one of our trained advisors and most will make savings of up to £250 per month, so there’s every reason to sign up now.”

Peter Aston, Health Improvement Principal from East Sussex County Council which commissioned the service, said: “As we get older, we have a higher risk of developing conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease or type 2 diabetes. Fortunately, the free NHS Health Check can spot early signs and help prevent these conditions happening.”

Details of the free-to-use services can be found on the services website at www.oneyoueastsussex.org.uk or by calling 01323 404 600.