A new club is opening in Eastbourne soon.

The Temple says it will be the town’s only underground house venue.

Based in 10 Mark Lane, the new club aims to bring “state of the art sound and visuals from Ibiza super club”.

Its grand opening is on Saturday, April 20, with international DJ Jacky headlining besides Kadenza and Kalypso.

Part owner Joshua Fox, 26, said, “It’s going to be a massive refreshment to the Eastbourne scene.

“We have got a long line of events, including more international DJs coming to town.”

Joshua, who DJs as Kalypso and has played all over Europe, said, “I’m in the music industry myself, people have been crying out for this.”

The venue is based where Havana used to be in the town centre.

“We have transformed it into The Temple,” Joshua said, “With my experience here and in Ibiza I have managed to hopefully bring that scene to Eastbourne.”

Tickets are available for the club’s opening night on April 20 at www.skiddle.com

Minimum age is 18 and the event goes from 10pm-4am.

To find out more search Temple Club Eastbourne on Facebook.