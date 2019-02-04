‘A huge loss to Hailsham’ as popular councillor dies

Tributes have been paid to a ‘very popular’ and ‘well-respected’ Hailsham councillor who has been described as ‘instrumental’ to the town.

Hailsham Town Council announced with ‘deep sadness’ the news Glenn Moore had died on Friday (February 1).

Town Mayor Councillor Nigel Coltman offered his condolences on behalf of Hailsham Town Council.

He said, “Glenn was a very popular and respected town councillor, having served the community for many years and caring passionately about Hailsham and its residents. We are all greatly upset by the news our friend has passed away.

“I know I speak for all my colleagues at the town council, as well as the wider community, when I say Glenn will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”

And town clerk John Harrison said, “I can only add to the many wonderful messages which have already circulated about Councillor Moore – this is such a huge loss for Hailsham and for everyone who knew him.

“We’ve lost someone who has made a big contribution to the life and well-being of the local community in which he lived and served.”

Having been elected in May 2015, Councillor Moore represented Hailsham Central and North ward and served on a number of committees, including the town council’s planning and development and neighbourhood planning committees.

"A design, planning and historic consultant by trade, in his role as town councillor, Mr Moore was instrumental in establishing a neighbourhood plan for Hailsham and has worked with fellow councillors and other stakeholders to represent and further the interests of Hailsham and its residents."