A great line-up confirmed for Splash Point jazz festival

The full line-up has now been announced for the Eastbourne Splash Point Jazz Festival on September 30.

All of the gigs take place easy walking distance of each other at the ‘East of the Pier Heritage Area of Eastbourne, The Fishermen’s Club on Royal Parade (already home to the successful monthly Eastbourne SPJC gigs), Christ Church Seaside, and Leaf Hall Seaside, one of Eastbourne’s most iconic historic buildings.

Leaf Hall will also feature an exhibition by renowned jazz photographer Brian O’Connor, there is a Jazz Lunch in the nearby Langham Hotel on the seafront and local cafes and smaller venues are also planning their own jazz-themed events to coincide with the festival.

The headline acts are:

Roger Beaujolais, Andy Cleyndert, Susannah Flack, Gershwinnovation featuring Simon Thorpe and Alex Garnett, Hexagonal featuring Jason Yarde, Roberto Manzin, Craig Milverton, Mark Nightingale, Sara Oschlag, Andy Panayi, Mike Piggott, Paul Richards, Neal Richardson, Sue Richardson, Terry Seabrook’s Quinto featuring Davide Mantovani, Tristan Banks and Raul d’Oliviera, Geoff Simkins, Nils Solberg, Tommaso Starace, Julian Marc Stringle, Art Themen.

For more details see www.splashpointjazz.club and follow the links. Tickets are on sale now at £50.